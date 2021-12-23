eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,769. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

