Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WAVE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 28th

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WAVE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 28th. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

