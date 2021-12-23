Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,245 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $185.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

