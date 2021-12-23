Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 89.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,872 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

