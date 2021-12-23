Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Orange by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.