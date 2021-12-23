Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $501,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $387.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

