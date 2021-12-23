Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $655.20 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $657.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.68 and its 200-day moving average is $510.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

