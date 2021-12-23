Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.5% during the third quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.