Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

