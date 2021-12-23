Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 28,866 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

BX stock opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

