Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

