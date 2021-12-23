Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.65

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.65 and last traded at $128.28, with a volume of 2274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

