Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.65

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.65 and last traded at $128.28, with a volume of 2274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Article: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.