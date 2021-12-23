Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

ELAT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.