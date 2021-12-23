Electrify.Asia Market Cap Hits $773,649.62 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $773,649.62 and approximately $326,055.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

