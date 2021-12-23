EMC Capital Management Acquires 10,825 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. nLIGHT comprises approximately 1.0% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of LASR opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

