EMC Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE:U opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.