EMC Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,500 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.