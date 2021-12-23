EMC Capital Management Increases Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

SLP stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

