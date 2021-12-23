Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.55

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.55 and traded as high as C$39.64. Empire shares last traded at C$39.28, with a volume of 344,525 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

Get Empire alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.54. The stock has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.