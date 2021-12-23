Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.29 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$40.63 and a twelve month high of C$54.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

