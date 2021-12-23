Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPAC stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,787. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

