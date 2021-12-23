EOS (EOS) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00006849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $736.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,605,477 coins and its circulating supply is 975,967,585 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

