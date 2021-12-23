Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$12.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.46% from the company’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.