Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Slate Office REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.90 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

