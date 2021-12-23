Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 80,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 42,676 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.