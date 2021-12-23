ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.00. ESS Tech shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 4,235 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.