EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 23.08.

EVCM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 16.50 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.03.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,920,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,192,000.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

