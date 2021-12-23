Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.62.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.09 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$85.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82.
In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
