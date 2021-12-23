Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.09 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$85.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

