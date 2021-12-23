Everest (ID) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $27.23 million and $276,754.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

