Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $90.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

