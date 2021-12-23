EveryCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,472.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $241,192.71 and $82,472.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00210348 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.