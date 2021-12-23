EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue cut shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVNVY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36. EVN has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About EVN

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

