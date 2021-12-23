Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.19 ($37.30).

EVK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €27.94 ($31.39). 305,266 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.22.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

