Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.