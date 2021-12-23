Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $76.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.05 billion to $82.05 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $277.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.34 billion to $282.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $302.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.57 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. 13,538,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,214,143. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

