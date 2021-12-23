FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $352.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.40.

NYSE FDS opened at $477.43 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $478.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.90 and a 200-day moving average of $392.76. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 149.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

