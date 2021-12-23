Feellike (FLL) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,305.39 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.18 or 0.08045930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,805.94 or 0.99941974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.