Financial Comparison: Mullen Automotive (MULN) and The Competition

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 134 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mullen Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -37.94% -1,574.44% -10.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 670 3192 4951 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Mullen Automotive’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -8.83 Mullen Automotive Competitors $965.07 million -$1.60 million 17.57

Mullen Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mullen Automotive peers beat Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

