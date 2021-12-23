Financial Comparison: Southern (NYSE:SO) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Southern (NYSE:SO) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $20.38 billion 3.46 $3.13 billion $2.83 23.51 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 13.40% 11.38% 2.98% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Southern and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 2 2 7 0 2.45 Biotricity 0 0 4 0 3.00

Southern currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Biotricity has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.49%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Southern.

Risk & Volatility

Southern has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern beats Biotricity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

