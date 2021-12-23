Financial Contrast: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Campbell Soup and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 11.40% 28.27% 7.27% Sow Good N/A -40.16% -34.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Campbell Soup and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 1 7 1 0 2.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Campbell Soup presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Sow Good.

Volatility & Risk

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Campbell Soup and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.49 $1.00 billion $3.13 13.41 Sow Good $470,000.00 24.56 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

