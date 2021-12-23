Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 76.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.