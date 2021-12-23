Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.