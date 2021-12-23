Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10,082.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

