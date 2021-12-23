Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9,380.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

AAP opened at $232.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.56 and its 200 day moving average is $215.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

