First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $46.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $21,875,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.