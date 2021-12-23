First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Shares Up 2%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.14. 8,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 18,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21.

