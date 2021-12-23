Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $8,215,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Five9 by 5.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $141.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -168.94 and a beta of 0.43. Five9 has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

