Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.38

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Flamingo has a total market cap of $57.08 million and $17.46 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.61 or 0.08075210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.70 or 0.99588513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

