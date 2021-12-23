Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.