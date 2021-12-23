Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.15

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 1410476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Flowserve by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Flowserve by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

